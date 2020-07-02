Slain DA politician to be buried in home town

Durban - A POLITICIAN who was fatally shot in Welbedacht, south-west of Durban, allegedly over jobs in the area, will be buried in the Eastern Cape, where he is from, once his body has been released by authorities. Bheki Nomthamelo was chairperson of the DA branch executive committee and his portfolio was business forum chairperson. Ward councillor Anoop Rampersad said Nomthamelo had been at Rampersad’s Welbedacht office when he was shot. “I believe he was shot because of some business contract that had come into the area. Bheki, as chairperson, had the responsibility of selecting and interviewing candidates to be employed on the contract.” Rampersad said the contract was for the construction of pavements and the contractor required four people but 40 workers applied. “There were queries about that and Bheki had been at my office for that meeting, which he arranged. It was for me to address these queries. He had arrived around 10am for this meeting which was at 10.30am.”

Rampersad said Nomthamelo had been waiting in his car when he was approached by three men.

“From what I gather, they were having a friendly conversation when one of the men shot him dead. They then took a taxi into Welbedacht, rather than taking one out of the area,” said Rampersad.

He was concerned another shooting might happen because no arrests have been made. Rampersad, having worked with him for eight years, described the murder as tragic.

“He was one of the best execs I’ve worked with. He was caring and loving, he was a person that never got angry. He was able to calm a meeting when it went to the next level.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “Nomthamelo sustained bullet wounds to the head and body. He was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened at Chatsworth police station.”

