SPCA starts petition to stop dire suffering of animals. Here's what you can do

Durban - THE Durban and Coast SPCA is eager to get 10000 signatures on a petition to the National Prosecuting Authority illustrating that animal cruelty is not a "low level" crime. They intend handing this petition to the magistrate handling an animal cruelty case later this month. Spokesperson Tanya Fleischer said that last April inspectors removed 100 dead and dying dogs from a filthy, squalid house in Clare Estate, in what was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they had ever seen. Of the 80 dogs found alive, not one could be saved. The SPCA said the animals were suffering from starvation, dehydration, coccidiosis (from eating faeces), tick bite fever, hookworm and roundworm infestations, blindness, infected bite wounds from fighting among themselves, severe tick and flea infestations, deformities caused by inbreeding, and open, foetid wounds. All displayed severe behavioural problems.

“The owner was charged on 80 separate counts of animal cruelty, and six different charges. This entailed preparing 80 detailed reports - one for each dog - describing its condition and the findings of the veterinary examination performed by our vet, Dr Gilson Muchopa, along with photographic evidence of the animal and its living conditions,” Fleischer said.

On this evidence, the State agreed to prosecute the case, she said. The owner of the dogs was medically assessed and found fit to stand trial.

“Since then, she's appeared in court on 10 occasions and our inspector has attended every appearance,” Fleischer said. “Again, animals have been let down. Our inspectors have limited powers and we need your help to fight for the voiceless victims that fall prey to sick human beings who repeatedly abuse them,” Fleischer said.

On March 12, a team from the SPCA went to the property, accompanied by two SAPS captains.

“Another 29 animals were rescued: 17 adult dogs, nine newborn puppies, two cats and a chicken, living amid wall-to-wall faeces, dirt, debris and rotting dog corpses. There was no trace of drinkable water or food. Some 21 dog skulls were also removed from a bathroom containing the remains of countless dogs in varying stages of decomposition,” Fleischer said.

“We have to stop her."

To sign the petition go to: https://www.petitions.net/send

Daily News