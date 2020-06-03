Suspect appears in court for alleged massacre of 7 men in KZN

Durban - A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the massacre of seven men, who were killed execution-style in KwaMakhuta, appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for murder. "Sibusiso Sandile Langa (23) has since been charged for the murders and appeared in court this morning," Brigadier Jay Naicker said. "Investigations are ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests taking place," he said. Langa was remanded in custody until June 11. His arrest follows an incident that occurred on 20 May, 2020 when the community from eMsahweni heard gunshots emanating from a house in the area.

KwaMakhuta SAPS opened a case of murder for investigation and the docket was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation.

On Sunday, Langa was taken in for questioning.

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised the detective team for the breakthrough.

“We are confident that detectives are on the correct path in terms of the investigation and that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to book,” he said.

Speaking at the scene, shortly after the men's bodies were discovered, Jula said two out of the seven men were facing criminal charges, one for possession of a firearm and another for business robbery and were at various stages in the court system.

"We are still trying to establish if this house was a drug den or a smoking house. It is still early in our investigation but we want to assure the community that those responsible for this crime will face the consequences," Jula said.

The murders took place at around 6pm when residents living in the community heard gunshots coming from one of the homesteads.

When they went to look, they found the bodies of seven men in one of the rooms in the homestead.

All seven men, aged between 21 and 36 sustained gunshot wounds to the head in what appeared to be an execution styled killing.

Daily News