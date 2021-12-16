Suspect arrested for robbing and stabbing Ballito holidaymaker, 18, multiple times on the beach

DURBAN – A teenage boy was stabbed twice and robbed of his cellphone on the beach in Ballito on Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said charges of robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm are being investigated by the Umhlali SAPS.

“It is alleged that on December 15 at 11am, a holidaymaker was walking on the beach at Thompson’s Bay towards Shaka’s Rock when he was confronted by an unknown man,” Gwala said. “The man asked him for a cigarette and he said he does not smoke. The man then pulled out a knife and a pair or scissors and stabbed the complainant in the back and hand three times. The complainant’s cellphone fell to the ground and the suspect stole the cellphone and ran away.” Gwala said security officers who were in the vicinity apprehended the suspect aged 29.

She said the man was expected to appear in court soon. Tyron Powell of Marshall Security said the suspect was arrested an hour after the incident. Powell said just after 11am on Wednesday, an 18-year-old holidaymaker from Johannesburg was stabbed and robbed of his cellphone on Thompson’s Bay Beach, Ballito, by a suspect armed with a knife.

“During the robbery the victim sustained two stab wounds, one to the middle of his back and one to the leg. The suspect fled with the victim’s cellphone,” Powell said. He said the victim informed one of their guards stationed at Thompson’s Bay Beach, who immediately reported it to the emergency dispatch centre and a description of the suspect was relayed to all armed response officers in the Ballito and Salt Rock area. “Just over an hour after the robbery, a suspect matching the description was seen walking on Sable Drive in Ballito and was immediately arrested by one of our armed-response officers. Upon searching the suspect, the cellphone that was taken during the armed robbery was found in his possession,” Powell said.

He said Umhlali SAPS were contacted and arrived and took over the scene. The suspect was transported to Umhlali SAPS where he was expected to be charged for armed robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Powell added that the victim was taken to hospital by his parents for treatment.