Suspect found hiding in cupboard as tracker leads authorities to chop shop outside Durban

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said one suspect was arrested and four sought vehicles were recovered in the chop shop on Tuesday.

Durban - A hijacked vehicle led private security companies, police and a tracking company to a chop shop in Iqadi, outside Inanda, north of Durban.

Balram said that Rusa, Tracker, the SAPS and another private security company converged on the area at 11.08am after honing in on the signal from the tracking unit of a white Toyota Corolla Prestige that was hijacked in Montclair, south of Durban.

A white Toyota Corolla Prestige that was hijacked in Montclair was abandoned by the hijackers, who fled into the dense bush. | Supplied

“Law enforcement officers recovered the sought-after vehicle shortly after five suspects sped off after noticing the SAPS helicopter orbiting the area. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled into a dense bush,” Balram said.

“An extensive search was conducted and one person was located hiding inside a cupboard in a nearby residence. A Toyota Etios and a Ford Ranger bakkie stolen in Durban were recovered on the property where the suspects sped off from.”