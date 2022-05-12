Suspect found hiding in cupboard as tracker leads authorities to chop shop outside Durban

Durban - A hijacked vehicle led private security companies, police and a tracking company to a chop shop in Iqadi, outside Inanda, north of Durban.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said one suspect was arrested and four sought vehicles were recovered in the chop shop on Tuesday.
Balram said that Rusa, Tracker, the SAPS and another private security company converged on the area at 11.08am after honing in on the signal from the tracking unit of a white Toyota Corolla Prestige that was hijacked in Montclair, south of Durban.
“Law enforcement officers recovered the sought-after vehicle shortly after five suspects sped off after noticing the SAPS helicopter orbiting the area. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled into a dense bush,” Balram said.
“An extensive search was conducted and one person was located hiding inside a cupboard in a nearby residence. A Toyota Etios and a Ford Ranger bakkie stolen in Durban were recovered on the property where the suspects sped off from.”
“A stripped Ford Ranger bakkie was also located on the premises,” Balram added.
Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell added that: “Upon searching the suspect, the keys for the hijacked vehicle were found in his possession.”
“The members then proceeded back to the residence where the vehicle was initially found, and upon searching the property a chop shop was discovered. A Toyota Etios, which had been hijacked in January this year in the Durban central area, was recovered in a severely stripped condition. Two Ford Rangers, presumed to be stolen but not yet reported to the SAPS, were also found in a dismantled state.”
Police had not commented by the time of publication.
