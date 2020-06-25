Tears as family see pair accused of killing 72-yr-old former deputy principal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - FAMILY of murdered Durban businesswoman Premla Moodliar wept when they came face to face with her alleged killers in the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Moodliar, 72, a former deputy principal, was found dead in her Moses Kotane (Sparks Road) home in May. She was found with her hands and feet bound and her mouth gagged. Mandlakayise Gumede, 36, and Bhekokwakhe Magubane, 32, are facing murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges. Both men applied for Legal Aid representation and intended on applying for bail. Prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu objected, saying she had consulted with Legal Aid services concerning plea bargaining or negotiated plea agreements. Both men will appear in court for plea statements tomorrow. In court, Sanusha Moodliar-Ponen wept and shook her head. Moodliar had owned and lived in the building, Thanam Daya Mansions where she was killed. Apparently Gumede did general maintenance there and had also lived in the building for several years.

According to the family, he was close to Moodliar. Gumede’s colleague had stood up in court and mumbled that he he did not understand what had happened. He looked at Gumede and shrugged his shoulders. Both accused then looked at the family and bowed their heads as they walked down the steps to the cells.

The colleague said he worked with Gumede for 20 years in construction. He referred Gumede to Moodliar for maintenance work. He wanted closure on the incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Magubane was arrested in Inanda. He was found in possession of two wristwatches which belonged to Moodliar. Gumede was arrested in Overport.

Moodliar’s daughter Dr Seshni Moodliar Rensburg is following the court proceedings from England. She hoped the men would give a full confession of why they allegedly had killed her mother and whoever else was involved in the murder.

“We are grateful to Detective Warrant Officer Andre Moses and his team for arresting the men. My mother cared for her employees. I hope justice will be served. We hope bail will be opposed. The men are a risk to the community at large, especially the Thanam Daya Mansions tenants. Tenants are fearful that these alleged killers will be set free and return to the building,” Rensburg said.

Daily News