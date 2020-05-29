Testing teachers for Covid-19 should be mandatory says Durban school principal

Durban - A DURBAN school principal says that testing all teachers, not just screening, for Covid-19 would help detect those who were infected before they could return to school and infect others. Burnwood Secondary School principal Vanesh Gokal spoke to the Daily News on Thursday after one of his teachers tested positive for Covid-19. According to Gokal, the teacher had a scheduled doctor’s appointment where she had complained of a minor cough and the doctor advised her to get tested. Her results came back positive. Fortunately, she received her results before she could return to school. “I spoke to her last (Wednesday) night and she encouraged me to inform other teachers. She is fortunately doing well, she is not ill, except for the minor cough. She is in isolation at home. If she had returned to school, how many would she have infected without knowing?” asked Gokal. He said the teacher was surprised by the positive result as she had been at home throughout the lockdown.

“She tells me that she was extra careful. She lives with her mother. She has apparently been indoors and adhering strictly to the lockdown rules. She did her grocery shopping online and had it delivered to her home,” said Gokal.

He said most teachers were scared, but that they wanted to return to school. “I have been speaking to pupils on Facebook. They cannot wait to return, but if schools are not ready, reopening would not make sense.”

He said parents were concerned about the safety of their children.

“They have been calling me inquiring about other options such as home schooling and e-learning. We have a good e-learning system in place, but data is a challenge for some pupils.”

He said every teacher should be tested for Covid-19, and not just screened. Both he and the members of his school management teams were prepared to reopen on Monday.

“We received about 95% of the PPE. We cleaned and sanitised the school ourselves. We expect delivery of pupils’ masks,” he said.

