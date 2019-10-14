The dos and don’ts of lighting fireworks this Diwali and Guy Fawkes









WITH Diwali and Guy Fawkes celebrations a few weeks away, many are advocating for responsible festivities in using fireworks. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency Durban - WITH Diwali and Guy Fawkes celebrations a few weeks away, many are advocating for responsible festivities in using fireworks. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said fireworks could only be lit from sunset on the days of Diwali until midnight. He also warned that those lighting fireworks should not become a nuisance, which would result in a R1500 fine. Diwali and Guy Fawkes fall on October 27 and November 5 respectively. Sewpersad also urged pet owners to ensure their pets were fitted with a collar which had an identification tag with a home address and telephone number. On social media, pet owners are being encouraged to start preparing their pets for the event.

Pet owners are encouraged to give their pets tranquillisers, think of ways to calm their pets on the celebration days, and take new, clear pictures of their pets, in case they go missing. Pets should be microchipped and details must be up to date. Details on animals’ tags must be correct. Owners should also make a list of vet and animal welfare phone numbers.

DURBAN is celebrating the Hindu festival of lights with a difference this year in an attempt to make it more environmentally friendly. The green Diwali festival started in Mitchell Park on Saturday and ends on Monday. Instead of the usual lamps this year, members of the public could sponsor a light bulb in the park. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)





The metro police has promised rigorous policing around the fireworks by-laws which state:

Low-hazard fireworks, such as fountains, lawn lights and sparkles can be lit in private homes. Air bombs, supersonic bangs, sound shells, fountain whistles and screeches are prohibited as they cause a disturbance and are a nuisance to neighbours.

The by-laws also call for children under 16 to be properly supervised by an adult when letting off fireworks.

For emergencies, call 0313610000.

