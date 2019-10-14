Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said fireworks could only be lit from sunset on the days of Diwali until midnight. He also warned that those lighting fireworks should not become a nuisance, which would result in a R1500 fine.
Diwali and Guy Fawkes fall on October 27 and November 5 respectively.
Sewpersad also urged pet owners to ensure their pets were fitted with a collar which had an identification tag with a home address and telephone number.
On social media, pet owners are being encouraged to start preparing their pets for the event.