Liezl van der Merwe, the IFP’s representative on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee, said the private members’ bill was in the planning phase.
A private members’ bill is a bill introduced by an MP who is not a member of the Cabinet.
She said the party had listened to some of its constituents on how foreign nationals allegedly dominated certain positions in the employment market. Van der Merwe felt there were too many South Africans who were excluded from jobs.
She said the IFP wanted to drive legislation that would force companies to ensure that it was South Africans who were the majority employed and said that an 80:20 ratio was proposed - 80% South African and 20% foreign national.