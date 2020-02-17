These are the places mothers can leave their unwanted babies anonymously









Picture: Pixabay Durban - The arrest of a 24-year-old woman who allegedly dumped a newborn boy in a municipal bin in Cato Manor has once again highlighted the scourge of baby dumping in South Africa. Despite the establishment of several homes where mothers can leave their baby's anonymously and the various options available to women who cannot look after their infants, baby's are still dumped. Non-profit organisations plead with mothers to explore the options available to them before deciding to dump their newborns. They point to the five baby safes in KwaZulu-Natal: Thandi House (Pietermaritzburg), The Domino Foundation (Durban North), Open Arms (Bluff), Choices for Life: Impilo Baby Haven (eManzimtoti) and Likhon iThemba Charity Hop Shop (Glenwood) as good options for mothers. There are two more baby safes on the cards for Durban.

Isaiah 54 Children’s Sanctuary founder Glynnis Dauth said they were still on course for the installation of two new baby safes in the Durban city centre.

In the latest incident, the woman was arrested after police found an umbilical cord in a bucket in her Candella Road flat.

The police responded after a resident discovered the body wrapped in a blue shirt in the bin.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police conducted an investigation which led them to a flat in Candella Road.

“Further investigation revealed that the baby was strangled and dumped in the bin. A case of murder was opened at Cato Manor police station. A 24-year-old woman was then placed under arrest.

“She has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Mbele.

Daily New