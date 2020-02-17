Durban - The arrest of a 24-year-old woman who allegedly dumped a newborn boy in a municipal bin in Cato Manor has once again highlighted the scourge of baby dumping in South Africa.
Despite the establishment of several homes where mothers can leave their baby's anonymously and the various options available to women who cannot look after their infants, baby's are still dumped.
Non-profit organisations plead with mothers to explore the options available to them before deciding to dump their newborns.
They point to the five baby safes in KwaZulu-Natal: Thandi House (Pietermaritzburg), The Domino Foundation (Durban North), Open Arms (Bluff), Choices for Life: Impilo Baby Haven (eManzimtoti) and Likhon iThemba Charity Hop Shop (Glenwood) as good options for mothers.
There are two more baby safes on the cards for Durban.