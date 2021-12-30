Three men arrested for murder after police find body bound and chained in parked car

DURBAN – Three men have been arrested for murder after they allegedly assaulted a man, bound his hands and legs and wrapped a chain with a padlock around his neck and left him in a car. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Tuesday afternoon Brighton Beach police were conducting crime prevention duties when they received information about a man being assaulted by five people at Flower Road in Brighton Beach.

Mbele said when police arrived at the scene, they noticed a group of men standing along the road and questioned them about a man who was being assaulted, but they denied having any knowledge of an assault. However, police officers became suspicious and made further enquiries in the area. “While investigating the police noticed a parked vehicle with chains hanging out and proceed to inspect the vehicle.

“They discovered the body of a 28-year-old man with severe assault injuries and his hands and legs were tied up with a chain which was also secured around his neck with a padlock. “The owner of the vehicle, his son and a friend were arrested and charged for murder. The other two suspects managed to flee the scene and are still at large. The deceased was allegedly assaulted after he was caught removing copper wires from the vehicle,” Mbele said. She said the suspects, aged between 25 and 49, were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing murder charges.