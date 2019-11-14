Three nabbed for 15-yr-old KZN girl's murder









Durban - The family of a 15-year-old Grade 9 pupil are reeling in shock after parts of her charred remains were found in different areas of Glencoe. Cebisile Luphondwe’s 23-year-old boyfriend, Mbuso Mncube, and two accomplices, who were arrested on Monday, appeared in the Glencoe Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with her murder. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, Cebisile apparently had an argument with Mncube while at a farm in Glencoe. “She was severely assaulted and stabbed to death by the suspect. The victim’s body was burnt and buried in a shallow grave outside the farm. “The family members opened a missing person’s docket at Glencoe SAPS after the girl did not return home. The investigation was conducted by Glencoe SAPS and it led the police to Matiwaneskop in Ladysmith, where the deceased’s boyfriend was arrested,” she said.

Upon further investigation, two more suspects, aged 28 and 29, were arrested for the murder.

“The remains of the deceased were found in different areas. A case of murder is being investigated by Glencoe SAPS,” Mbhele said.

Cebisile’s aunt, Zanele Buthelezi, said she reported Cebisile missing on November 6 after someone told her her niece was dead and that her boyfriend had killed her.

“I know the boyfriend and one accomplice who is his friend. Those people were just watching us like idiots as we searched for her,” said Buthelezi.

She said the family were still in shock because of the brutal manner in which she was killed.

“I did not think that at such a tender age she would become a statistic among those who died at the hands of their boyfriends. All this time we were looking for her and he never came forward. It’s a relief to have found her, but we were not expecting to find her dead. Her life was taken from her before it had begun,” said Buthelezi.

Cebisile’s remains were found on Monday.

Daily News