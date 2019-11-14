Cebisile Luphondwe’s 23-year-old boyfriend, Mbuso Mncube, and two accomplices, who were arrested on Monday, appeared in the Glencoe Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with her murder.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, Cebisile apparently had an argument with Mncube while at a farm in Glencoe.
“She was severely assaulted and stabbed to death by the suspect. The victim’s body was burnt and buried in a shallow grave outside the farm.
“The family members opened a missing person’s docket at Glencoe SAPS after the girl did not return home. The investigation was conducted by Glencoe SAPS and it led the police to Matiwaneskop in Ladysmith, where the deceased’s boyfriend was arrested,” she said.