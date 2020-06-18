Three Sydenham cops arrested after allegedly stealing woman's booze during lockdown

Durban - Three police officers from the Sydenham police station have appeared in court for allegedly stealing alcohol from a woman - when it was illegal to be sold during lockdown level 4 - and demanding R20 000 from her to be released.

The officers, aged between 32 and 43 appeared briefly at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after being arrested by detectives from the Anti-Corruption Unit who charged them with corruption and theft.

Police spokesman, Brigadier Jay Naicker said the officers, two Sergeants and a Constable based at the Sydenham police station were each granted bail of R1000 and the court remanded the matter to 26 August 2020.

"Their arrest follows a case of corruption and theft, opened at the Sydenham police station. The complainant alleges that on 23 May 2020 the suspects arrived at her residence at Clare Road and accused her of selling alcohol. The suspects seized liquor valued at R24 000. They also demanded and received R20 000 from the complainant for her release," Naicker said.

He said that when the woman went to the Sydenham police station, she found that the suspects only handed in a few bottles of alcohol as abandoned and that they had not opened a case against her.