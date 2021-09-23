Three toddlers die in abandoned rondavel fire

Durban - THREE toddlers lost their lives when a rondavel caught alight in Highflats, south of Durban, on Tuesday. The Makhuzeni village community is reeling from shock. Family spokesperson Zilungisele Mkhize said the kids were playing on the farm where they lived when they entered an abandoned rondavel metres away from their home.

The children’s mother Khonzeni Mkhize heard the children screaming. She rushed to the rondavel when she saw smoke coming out. Mkhize said the children had died by the time anyone could intervene and assist. The kids were Lwandile Mkhize, 5, Mnqobi Mkhize, 3, and Thandolwethu Sithole, 4. Mkhize said the mother was still inconsolable. Ward councillor Nicholas Mdunge said it was a tragic incident.

“We have not experienced something like this. I will try to speak to the social workers to organise counselling for the families,” said Mdunge . He urged families to ensure that kids are always safe when they are playing. A member of the family should always be checking on them. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was being investigated by Highflats SAPS.