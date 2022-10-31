Top 50 maritime pupils in eThekwini see how ports operate

Durban — The Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) Port of Durban hosted the top 50 maritime pupils from five eThekwini schools, to give them a glimpse of port operations. Their visit was part of a career open day on Friday, October 28. The career open day is one of the activities held annually to commemorate Transport Month, which is celebrated by the Department of Transport to showcase services in aviation, the maritime industry, and in public transport.

The pupils study pure mathematics and maritime studies, and are from Mqhawe (Inanda), JG Zuma (Inanda), Mowat Park (Montclair) Margot Fonteyn (Klaarwater) and Sithengile (Clermont) high schools. Picture: Supplied The pupils study pure mathematics and maritime studies, and are from Mqhawe (Inanda), JG Zuma (Inanda), Mowat Park (Montclair) Margot Fonteyn (Klaarwater) and Sithengile (Clermont) high schools. The pupils were hosted at the Transnet Academy’s Marine Campus where they were given an outline of the different careers offered at Transnet and in the maritime industry. The top performers were also exposed to the practical side of port operations; they were taken to the dredging, ship handling and straddle carrier simulators which are used at southern Africa’s busiest port.

The pupils study pure mathematics and maritime studies, and are from Mqhawe (Inanda), JG Zuma (Inanda), Mowat Park (Montclair) Margot Fonteyn (Klaarwater) and Sithengile (Clermont) high schools. Picture: Supplied Durban port manager Mpumi Kwetana said: “This year’s Transport Month theme focused on infrastructure that sustains our livelihoods. It was very important that we demonstrate to the young maritime stars how the ports play a pivotal role in our day-to-day lives through the maritime logistics value chain. “The aim was to give the learners practical and lived experience to the theory they learn at school. We also want to give our future mariners a glimpse of what they will be doing on a daily basis if they were to venture into the maritime industry. We do this to fuel their love for maritime and to make it easy for them to continue excelling in their studies.” The initiative forms part of an ongoing Corporate Social Investment programme aimed at opening the port to the public and by doing so, ensuring learners are exposed to maritime careers. The TNPA is set on empowering the youth and improving the lives of the communities in which its eight commercial ports operate.

