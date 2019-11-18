Top detectives assigned to probe Sydenham Heights 'turf war'









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula has directed detectives from the provincial office to look into the spate of shootings in Sydenham Heights, which is apparently related to a drug turf war. This was according to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, who said officers had made an arrest in relation to an attempted murder that took place last Sunday, where a resident of Sydenham Court 12 narrowly escaped death. The spate of shootings is believed to be the work of a gang called “The Capetonians”. The latest incident happened on Friday, when 50-year-old Dean Adams was fatally shot in the head by a group of men. “The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. A case of murder has been opened for investigation at Sydenham SAPS,” Naicker said. On Wednesday, Melvern “Malu” Trow, 39, was shot dead at the Sydenham Court 12 block of flats.

Last Sunday, another resident of the block escaped with a bullet graze on his arm when he was attacked in the parking lot of the flats.

It’s alleged that The Capetonians boss wants to take over the drug turf in Sydenham as the trade has become too saturated in Cape Town.

Naicker said detectives were directed to look into the shootings to ensure that arrests were effected, while operations were conducted by specialised units to deal with the turf war.

A spate of shootings at Sydenham Heights is believed to be the work of a gang called “The Capetonians”. Image: Google.





“We believe these incidents are related to rivalry between drug dealers in the area. We are also conducting constant patrols and static operations in the area. We appeal to anyone who might have information with regards to the suspects involved in the recent attacks to contact the local police or Crime Stop on 0860010111. Residents can also provide information anonymously, using the My SAPS app.”

The man who survived the attempt on his life has gone into hiding.

Daily News