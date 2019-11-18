This was according to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, who said officers had made an arrest in relation to an attempted murder that took place last Sunday, where a resident of Sydenham Court 12 narrowly escaped death.
The spate of shootings is believed to be the work of a gang called “The Capetonians”. The latest incident happened on Friday, when 50-year-old Dean Adams was fatally shot in the head by a group of men.
“The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. A case of murder has been opened for investigation at Sydenham SAPS,” Naicker said.
On Wednesday, Melvern “Malu” Trow, 39, was shot dead at the Sydenham Court 12 block of flats.