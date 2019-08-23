KZN’s airwaves will have two Guselli sounds with Dave Guselli and his son Danny. SIBONELO NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - By this time next week, KZN’s airwaves will have two Guselli sounds - father and son, Dave and Daniel “Danny” Guselli. On Monday, Dave will be back on the Drive Show between 3pm and 6pm on Radio Life & Style, while his son Danny will be on the East Coast Radio Top 40 on Saturday with co-host Tee Xaba. Dave has been on air for 39 years and is a familiar voice to KZN listeners, while Danny has five years’ experience on air.

Dave, 57, said he had wanted Danny to get a “real job” and be a doctor or a lawyer and make him proud, while his mother wanted him to be a plastic surgeon so he could work on her face.

“I’m very proud of Danny in anything he does. I just want him to be happy and if he’s happy doing radio, then that’s all I can ask for. The hunger and passion that he has is amazing.”

Danny, 31, said his love for radio made him become a DJ.

“I have an absolute love for it. It’s because of what radio can do. I have the ability and honour of helping change someone’s day.

“It’s that one-to-one connection that I have, that I love about radio.”

He said he wanted to become a DJ as soon as he left high school, but he did not want to ride on his father’s name. “That’s why I didn’t go into it sooner. But it’s always been in my blood and it was an itch, so basically I got in as soon as I could, a couple of years out of high school.”

Dave said he and Danny were inseparable, and it had been difficult when he worked in Cape Town for the last four years.

Dave’s voice was first heard on Capital Radio 604, ECR while it was still Radio Port Natal for 20 years, and most recently, Magic828 Music Radio.

He said he was excited to join Radio Life & Style on 88 FM in Ballito.

“I prefer the medium of radio It’s all about connection and that’s what people seem to have forgotten these days. My motto for radio is ‘it’s just radio and nobody died’. You’ve got to put the fun back into radio.”

Danny was a professional soccer player, opened a dance academy and was a presenter on Trace Sports Stars before joining radio: “My goal is to be on the drive show or breakfast show.”

He said he had a show that was ready to air, but was waiting for a sponsor. Next week he will find out if he has made the top 10 in an SABC 3 presenter search.

