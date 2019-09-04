Picture: Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay

Durban - Two babies to death in a shack fire that erupted at Gonowakhe settlement in New Hanover, between Pietermaritzburg and Greytown last night. Siblings Okuhle (1) and Wandile Dlamini (3) died in the fire which was ignited by a candle.

Mqapheli Bonono, Abahlali baseMjondolo spokesperson said the sibling’s mother, Zandile Mdutshane had gone next door at around 10pm to attend to a crying neighbour’s baby whom she was also looking after.

“On her return in a few minutes the house was in flames and the community could not put it out. It took almost an hour for the fire department to arrive at the scene. At that time Oluhle and Wandile were no more,” said Bonono.

Gonowakhe settlement is one of Abahlali branches located on privately owned land.

Bonono said lack of services to shack dwellers will lead to more deaths as people lived in squalor conditions.

“Just a few weeks ago Association for Rural Advancement challenged uMgungundlovu District Municipality in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for refusing to provide basic services in communities located on privately owned land. The judgement compelled the municipalities to provide services in all communities under its jurisdiction irrespective of who owns the land,” he said.

He said if the local municipality (uMshwathi) was “honest” and “passionate” about communities like New Hanover, the Dlamini Siblings would still be alive.

“We have lost so many children in these seasons of fire. Just last week 2 teenagers were burnt to death in uMlazi township. Three weeks ago 3 children burnt to death in Clermont. This is a crisis and it must be treated as such,” he said.

Daily News



