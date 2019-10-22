Two brothers shot in Verulam tavern brawl die in arms of sister









Nonhlanhla Zangwa, 44, sat outside her home staring at the spot where she held her two dying brothers who were shot in Canelands, Verulam, yesterday. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A woman helplessly held her brothers as she felt the life slipping away from them after they were shot at the weekend. All Nonhlanhla Zangwa, 44, could do for her younger brothers was close their eyes. Vusi and Sanele Zangwa were shot dead outside their home early yesterday in Verulam. They apparently went to play table pool at the shebeen next door. Gunshots were heard and they were found on the ground outside their home. “It was about 1am when I woke up to go to the toilet. I heard multiple gunshots before I could make it to the door. When I opened the door, my neighbour was already at the door and trying to stop me from going outside. She said I shouldn’t go outside. At that moment I knew something bad had happened,” said Zangwa.

“I managed to forcefully get outside. Vusi was lying next to the door, barely alive. I rushed to him and held him in my arms just before he gasped his last breath. Not far from him I saw another body and it was Sanele. He was moving and I crawled to him while neighbours tried to stop me, but I wanted to hold him, hoping he was going to survive.

“When I got to him, he was still alive and I held him for a few minutes. There was a lot of blood. I felt his body stopping to fight and his life slipping away. Then there was silence. All I could do was to close their eyes and accept God’s will,” said Zangwa.

SAPS spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by Verulam SAPS. She said the brothers and a 24-year-old man were shot by an unknown gunman. The third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The motive is yet to be established as investigations are ongoing,” said Gwala.

Daily News