All Nonhlanhla Zangwa, 44, could do for her younger brothers was close their eyes.
Vusi and Sanele Zangwa were shot dead outside their home early yesterday in Verulam.
They apparently went to play table pool at the shebeen next door. Gunshots were heard and they were found on the ground outside their home.
“It was about 1am when I woke up to go to the toilet. I heard multiple gunshots before I could make it to the door. When I opened the door, my neighbour was already at the door and trying to stop me from going outside. She said I shouldn’t go outside. At that moment I knew something bad had happened,” said Zangwa.