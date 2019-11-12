Durban - Two people have lost their lives and several roads were damaged by torrential rains that have swept through Durban.
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is expected to visit families whose homes were damaged by heavy rains in the north of Durban. Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said two people are reported to have lost their lives in Inanda.
A Phoenix couple is lucky to be alive when neighbours stopped their car from being swept towards a ditch on Greenbury Drive on Monday night. The Phoenix area was hard hit by the torrential rainfall with many of the roads being affected by pools of water on the surface.
Levy and his wife Jenny Nair were returning home from work when a wave of water hit their car as they were entering their complex. Levy told the Daily News that whenever it rained there were pools of water that accumulated at the front gate of the complex.
“I slowed down to enter the complex and when I looked into the rear-view mirror I saw this wave of water coming at us from behind the car. I think an embankment burst behind us. Within a minute the car was floating and the water was seeping into the car. I pressed the hooter to alert anyone in the vicinity,” he said.