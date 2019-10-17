UKZN students assault male student caught in female res









University of KwaZulu-Natal Picture: Se-Anne Rall Durban - ANGRY University of KwaZulu-Natal students assaulted a male student after he allegedly forced his way into a females-only residence on Monday at the Westville campus. This was one of numerous issues higher institutions have recently faced with students protesting for better security at their campus residences. UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said the student was subsequently arrested. He allegedly entered the female residence through a fire escape and entered an area where a female student was taking a shower. “On noticing that the male had entered the area, the female student screamed and the male student was then immediately removed from the building by University Risk Management Services,” said Bodrick.

The student claimed he wanted to use the toilet facility in the residence.

Bodrick said while the student was being escorted out of the building, a group of angry students approached and started to assault him.

The Daily News has seen a video of the student being punched, kicked, and hit with sticks as UKZN officials try to escort him away.

“It is unacceptable for a male student to enter a female student residence/bathroom. University management will not tolerate such misdemeanours.

“Students who flout the university rules and commit acts which threaten the safety of other students, most especially female students, will be severely dealt with by management,” Bodrick said.

He added that counselling services were arranged for the affected female student.

Regarding security, Bodrick said patrols were increased inside and around the residence.

They were also considering replacing the current fire escape exits with doors that would prevent people coming in from outside without authorised access.

Moses Nkambako, chairperson of the UKZN Westville Student Representative Council, said students were still living in fear.

“They are thinking about what if it happens to them,” he said.

Nkambako said students had given them a number of suggestions to present to UKZN’s management on how to beef up security.

These included having spikes near boomgates to prevent cars from driving through when culprits try to flee; students wanted lighting for dark spots and a security guard posted there; and a change in the poor work ethic of risk management services.

This is the latest incident to rock the institution. Earlier this week, a UKZN student appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly killed and set his fellow student Simukelo Zondi alight, claiming the student practised witchcraft.

Daily News