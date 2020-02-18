Durban - The pollution in the uMdloti river that has resulted in the disappearance of fish as raw sewage flows through it, is a classic example of neglecting its duty to the poor, IFP Spokesperson on Conservation and Environmental Affairs, Joshua Mazibuko said.
Mazibuko visited the river at Mount Moreland Monday after residents complained about a stench coming from the river over the course of a number of years - as far back as 2009.
Recently residents have complained about the water having turned black. The cause of the pollution was the Verulam Waste Water Treatment Works plant which was leaking sewage into the river.
Mazibuko said that the root cause for the pollution at the plant was a result of years of neglect and the fact that the ageing infrastructure of the treatment plant hasn’t been updated for years.
He added that the situation at the river was yet another example of the government letting down its citizens.