Umdloti river pollution is example of 'government failure': IFP









Residents living along uMdloti river have expressed concerns over the state of the river. They say there is also a constant sewage smell that lingers in the air. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The pollution in the uMdloti river that has resulted in the disappearance of fish as raw sewage flows through it, is a classic example of neglecting its duty to the poor, IFP Spokesperson on Conservation and Environmental Affairs, Joshua Mazibuko said. Mazibuko visited the river at Mount Moreland Monday after residents complained about a stench coming from the river over the course of a number of years - as far back as 2009. Recently residents have complained about the water having turned black. The cause of the pollution was the Verulam Waste Water Treatment Works plant which was leaking sewage into the river. Mazibuko said that the root cause for the pollution at the plant was a result of years of neglect and the fact that the ageing infrastructure of the treatment plant hasn’t been updated for years. He added that the situation at the river was yet another example of the government letting down its citizens.

“The Umdloti River neglect and pollution is a classic example of a government that has totally isolated itself from the poor and has thus totally forgotten about their plight. Only a bold writing on the wall will sober up this government, just as it did to ancient King Belteshazzar of Babylon,” said Mazibuko.

Mazibuko also described the state of the river as a health hazard and said that the IFP was taking the matter up with the Ethekwini municipality and the provincial government to resolve the matter.

Ethekwini Municipality’s Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality is conducting an investigation into the matter and will act accordingly upon its findings.

“All actions taken by the city will be dependent on the findings of the investigation. In some similar cases, fines have been issued to the guilty parties. These may be followed by legal action if the parties fail to adhere to the law,” he said.

Daily News