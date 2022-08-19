Umlazi and Phoenix schools demand their money back after Department of Education fails to settle their bills as promised

Durban — A legal showdown is looming between the new KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC and schools over a decision to take away the schools’ norms and standards budget with the aim of settling water and electricity bills with municipalities. The schools said this had never happened before.

Schools, mostly in Umlazi and Phoenix, who called the Daily News said they were demanding their money back because the department did not settle their bills as it promised when it took away their budget. The principals who called the paper from Monday complained that they were surprised when municipal officials from the water and electricity department came and cut off these services because schools were still owing the city money. Principals who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised said they had informed their unions and were demanding their money back because it looked like the department took their money and spent it somewhere else.

One of the principals in Umlazi said a few months ago they were called to a meeting by department officials and told that because they were failing to pay for water and electricity, the department would take away between 30 and 40% of their budget allocation, which is known as norms and standards – in order to pay for these basic services because schools could not function without them. She said it appeared as if the department did not honour the agreement, as schools continued to be harassed by eThekwini Municipality which demanded payment from them. The National Professional Teachers Association of SA’s provincial executive director Thirona Moodley said schools around Durban experienced the budget cuts and the union had received complaints from Phoenix schools.

Moodley said it was illegal for the department to do so because budget allocations by the government were dictated by the National Schools Act, saying the department should return the schools’ money. “This is illegal because these schools are section 21, meaning they are capable of managing their own finances. The money should be paid back to the schools’ accounts. In terms of the Schools Act the department does not have the power to withhold the budget for schools under section 21, let alone retrieve it from schools after allocation. We are approaching exams and no school can function without these basic services,” said Moodley. KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed that the department took the norms and standards budget allocation from schools because they were failing to pay for water and electricity.

