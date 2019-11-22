On Thursday, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda visited the family of Musawenkosi Gumede, 40, who was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon.
Private security company Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said Gumede was apparently killed in the presence of a colleague.
“On arrival medics found that the engineer was fatally injured after he sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead. According to his colleagues, there were approximately 15 to 20 people in the building when the shooting occurred. The engineer was in an office with a female colleague when she allegedly noticed through a glass window two men walking towards her office,” Balram said.
Police said the men entered the office and one fired a shot at Gumede, striking him in the head. The men then fled. A case of murder has been opened at Verulam police station.