Virtual memorial service for two healthcare workers killed on N2 as they changed a tyre

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



Institute staff were expected to hold a virtual memorial service for them today.

Hlobisile Chonco, 32, was a research nurse and Zanele Msane, 41, had been a clinical research administrative assistant since 2004. Durban - The two women killed when they were struck by a vehicle on the N2 while changing a tyre were employees at the Africa Health Research Institute.





“The institute is deeply saddened by the passing of Zanele and Hlobisile. They were much-loved colleagues and the staff are devastated by this loss,” said director Professor Willem Hanekom.

The pair died on Sunday while on their way from Pietermaritzburg to Mtubatuba, where they worked.





They had stopped to change a tyre on Chonco’s VW Polo on the N2 freeway northbound near the oThongathi Toll. They were struck from behind as they changed the tyre and their bodies were flung metres from the car.





A 30-year-old suspect, Mcebo Sangweni, was placed under arrest and appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He is facing charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and drunken driving. Msane’s manager, Siphephelo Dlamini, yesterday said, “She was reliable and dedicated.





She was able to work with everyone. She loved travelling, that was her hobby.





Her last trip was to Mozambique earlier this year.” The women’s deaths had been hard on their team, and group counselling had to be arranged. “When news of the accident broke, it was clear people were unable to continue working. Everyone was emotional. We had to send people home.”



