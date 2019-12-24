This emerged on Monday at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court, where Ntandoyenkosi Bulose appeared charged with kidnapping a minor.
According to police, a 57-year-old woman was with her 2-year-old grandson, making a purchase at a shopping mall in uMhlanga last Thursday when a man picked up the boy, who was seated in a trolley, and walked off with him.
When the petrified grandmother realised that the child was gone, she began running around in the mall, frantically screaming out for him.
She then spotted a man wearing a security guard’s uniform walking into a shop with her grandson. She grabbed the child from the man’s arms and reported the incident to the mall management, who contacted police.