WATCH: Armed gang robs Vodacom store, assaults employee in Durban mall

Durban – Police are investigating a robbery by an armed gang who targeted a Vodacom store, its staff and customers at the weekend.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, at least 7 suspects are seen entering the store in Windermere Centre, Morningside.
Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that according to the report, 6 suspects accosted an employee in the store at 12pm on Sunday, September 11.
“At gunpoint, they took cellphones and fled the scene,” Ngcobo said.
“A case of robbery was opened at Berea police station for investigation.”
In the video, a man is seen walking into the store followed by seven suspects.
While speaking to the man, a Vodacom employee appears to notice that something is wrong and tries to flee.
At least four of the suspects produce firearms.
The man, a customer, appears to have been told to lie on the ground, face-down.
According to the video, the incident took place on Sunday at 12.04pm.
From another camera angle, the suspects are seen stealing from customers and staff.
One of the staff members is seen being assaulted by two of the robbers.
She is then picked up by two robbers and pushed into what is believed to be the back office.
CCTV footage of the back office shows five of the robbers filling a large bag with the contents of lockable trolleys.
The customers and employees appear shaken.
