A Pinetown woman risked her life by closing the driveway gate despite armed robbers trying to get into the premises and letting of shots from a rifle

Durban - A Pinetown family and their friends were lucky to escape an attempted hijacking unharmed when a hijacker fired a rifle in their driveway on Saturday. Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the residents were in the driveway seeing off some friends when the gang accosted them at around 10.40 pm.

Mathios said that from information gathered at the scene the gang, of around three suspects, appeared to have driven past the house several times before striking.

“The residents were busy saying goodbye to their friends whose vehicles were still parked in the driveway with the main driveway gate open because they were about to leave. The suspects spotted the opportunity and stopped outside the property. As they approached the victims one of the women who was standing in the driveway screamed when she saw a suspect armed with a firearm,” Mathios said.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras at a Pinetown home. Video supplied





“One of the visitors who had started reversing his vehicle out of the driveway suddenly realised what was happening and quickly drove back onto the premises, smashing into the garage door,” Mathios said.

Mathios said one of the victims wrestled with a suspect during the incident and threw cellphones into a bush to avoid the gang getting away with them, but a suspect managed to grab one of the cellphones out of the bush.

“A suspect, who was armed with a rifle fired four shots before the gang fled the scene. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.

