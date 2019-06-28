Zoe Bridge from Choices for life, a centre in Amanzimtoti that takes care of abandoned babies, shows how easy it is deposing a baby into their centre Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Unwanted babies are still being abandoned on streets despite the existence of four “baby safes” in the Durban region, which provide a safe method to abandon a baby. In the latest incident, a newborn girl was abandoned under a tree in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of child negligence was opened.

“It’s alleged that community members saw the baby and reported itto the police. Police officers found a newborn baby girl. She was taken to hospital for further attention,” he said.

The five baby safes in KwaZulu- Natal are Thandi House (Pietermaritzburg), The Domino Foundation (Durban North), Open Arms (Bluff), Choices for Life: Impilo Baby Haven (eManzimtoti) and Likhon iThemba Charity Hop Shop (Glenwood).

However, only one of them had been used since installation, despite being in existence for years in some cases.

Mark Morcom, co-founder of Thandi House, said its baby safe was installed at St Paul’s Church 10 years ago, and they had had “a few” babies placed in it. Other mothers preferred to hand over their babies to them.

Precious Thabethe, crisis parent and house mother at The Domino Foundation, said they had never had a baby placed in its safe.

“Instead, people leave the babies near the home,” Thabethe said.

She said recently, instead of a baby being placed in the safe, it was left in a box in front of the home. Another baby was left on the pavement.

“I think people are scared because they don’t know how the safe works,” she said.

Zoe Bridge, centre manager at Choices for Life: Impilo Baby Haven, said they installed its baby safe in October 2018. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Zoe Bridge, centre manager at Choices for Life: Impilo Baby Haven, said they installed its baby safe in October 2018.

“eManzimtoti had nine abandoned babies in 2018; five babies died and four lived,” Bridge said.

Choices for Life runs as a pregnancy centre.

She said they were finding that expectant mothers were having illegal abortions after 20 weeks.

“Girls don’t understand the process. They think the foetus will break down and it’ll be like having a very heavy period.

“The girls take the backstreet tablet which kills the foetus, but within 24 hours they go into labour and still have to deliver. They don’t understand that they have to dispose of a body,” she said.

Bridge said that was the reason foetuses were being found abandoned.

She said the organisation conducted a sexual education programme with local high schools and had put up posters in the schools and signage at police stations, Child Welfare offices, libraries and clinics, about baby safes.

“We went on a drive but it’s still not enough. You’ve got to have constant reminders. We did all our signage in English and isiZulu so they can understand,” she said.

Glynnis Dauth, founder of Isiaiah 54, with Open Arms as a project, said in the two years it had had the baby safe, no babies had been left there.

“But we’ve had handovers, where a mom comes in and hands over the baby. It’s okay if they think that’s better for them and they know there are other options,” Dauth said.

Kim Brown, founder of Likhon iThemba, said its safe was not operational at the moment because of an electrical problem.

* HOW THE SAFE WORKS

It’s a way for mothers to abandon their babies, no questions asked.

The baby safe is opened and the baby is placed inside.

Once the door is closed, it’s locked and is no longer accessible from the outside. This ensures the baby’s safety and the mother’s peace of mind.

A signal is immediately sent to staff responsible for the baby safe, notifying them that a baby has been dropped off. They respond within minutes.

The baby is collected and taken to a hospital for examination and any necessary medical treatment.

The baby is then admitted to a place of safety with a view to being adopted.

