WATCH: Brazen armed criminals rob Durban family during prayer

Durban — A gang of armed men robbed a Durban family while outside praying on Tuesday morning. The family was accosted by the robbers after 6.44am, according to the time and date stamp on the CCTV footage.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the two-minute 11-second video, a woman is seen with a scarf over her head and her arms together and her mouth moving. In the background, a car is seen driving slowly up the road and a few seconds later, a group of armed men enter the home pointing firearms at the unsuspecting family. One of the robbers approaches the family of three and calls them to enter the house.

Four robbers, wearing balaclavas, only two who appeared to be holding guns, entered the house with the family. It is believed there was a fifth suspect, the driver of the vehicle, who started to back up once his accomplices were inside the house with the family. The video cuts off before the robbers leave the house.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is, therefore, unclear how long they were in the house and what they stole from the family. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that the complainant alleged that he and his family were praying at their place of residence at Ribes Avenue in Sydenham when they were accosted by four armed men. “They locked them in the room, ransacked the house and took the cellphones, TV and cash and fled the scene,” Ngcobo said.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said a case of house robbery was opened for investigation at Sydenham police station. It is believed that a white Avanza has been terrorising the community and surrounding areas recently. On Facebook, Keri Sarah Scott said: “This is so sad, it is such a helpless feeling to watch.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“Are these the guys that are linked to the white avanza that's been going around recently?” Mohammed Shaik said: “Same white Avanza” Mohammed Bilaal Alli questioned if the suspects did not arrive in a Toyota Etios.