Rescue teams have begun digging a trench into a stormwater drain in Newlands East on Monday to reach a newborn baby that is presumed to have been dumped. Picture: Rescue Care

Durban - Police search and rescue teams, assisted by eThekwini Fire Department, Metro Police and paramedics have begun digging a trench into a stormwater drain in Newlands East on Monday to reach a newborn baby that is presumed to have been dumped. Authorities were called out to the scene at the corner of Herring Circle and Barracuda Rd early on Monday after people walking by heard the baby cry.

Police rescue teams were deployed to the area and quickly swung into action. Rescuers were able to make their way down the drain pipes and locate the baby. However, they could not reach it. They have decided to start digging a hole above the ground in an effort to save the child.

Rescue teams secure a trench in order to reach a newborn baby that was presumably dumped down a stormwater drain in Newlands East on Monday. Picture: Robert McKenzie / EMS





Rescue Care spokesman, Garrith Jamieson said the baby was stuck quite a deep way down the stormwater pipes.

"Durban fire department has been down the manhole and has visuals of the actual baby quite far down the pipe. Rescue efforts are underway try to rescue it," he said.

