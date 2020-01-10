On Tuesday, the department said it intended to suspend the man. The incident allegedly happened in Pietermaritzburg.
There was no confirmation as to when it happened.
Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said they took the matter in a serious light.
“The department has already started an investigation. Our team have been to the Nandos store where the incident allegedly took place. An internal investigation started and the suspected traffic official has been served with a letter with an intention to suspend.