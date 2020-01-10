WATCH: KZN traffic officer caught on CCTV allegedly stealing cellphone









BUSTED! A KZN RTI officer was allegedly caught stealing a cellphone on CCTV footage. Picture: Screengrab Durban - A Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) official caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a cellphone is under investigation, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said. On Tuesday, the department said it intended to suspend the man. The incident allegedly happened in Pietermaritzburg. There was no confirmation as to when it happened. Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said they took the matter in a serious light. “The department has already started an investigation. Our team have been to the Nandos store where the incident allegedly took place. An internal investigation started and the suspected traffic official has been served with a letter with an intention to suspend.

“Our uniform must be respected and the conduct of an officer must be beyond reproach, both on and off duty,” Ncalane said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) official caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a cellphone is under investigation by the KwaZulu-Natal Department. Video supplied

The video shows the man, who was at the front of the queue, looking around and proceeding to steal what looked like a cellphone from the counter.

A few seconds later he made his escape. The video went viral on Twitter, being retweeted more than 2000 times on the Twitter page of crime-fighter and social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee.

The store had customers inside but they were not aware of what happened.

Howard Dembovsky, chairperson of Justice Project SA, said: “(The police) think they are above the law.”

He said corruption within law enforcement would not change because of a lack of consequence management of people who had done wrong.

