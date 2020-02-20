WATCH: Man robbed after allegedly being followed home from bank









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DURBAN - A Durban man who had allegedly been followed from a bank was robbed in an incident caught on CCTV footage. It was was one of two such incidents where unsuspecting people were apparently accosted shortly after visiting the bank in the city. Police were yet to confirm both incidents to the Daily News but social media community crime pages point to the victims being followed from a gang of robbers. Police are yet to confirm two separate incidents that took place in Durban where unsuspecting motorists have been followed from banks and robbed. In the latest incident Umbilo CPF chairperson, Heather Roos, said what was posted to be an attempted hijacking on the Amanzimtoti & Surrounds News alerts Facebook page had actually been an armed robbery.

The Facebook post reads: "Bulwer Safety & Urban Regeneration Forum. Thursday 20/2/2019. Time 10:15, Attempted hijacking on Bartle Road a few minutes ago. 1 person shot. All services on scene. Please avoid the area. Awaiting SAPS update".

“It wasn’t an attempted hijacking, it appears the man had been followed from a bank and when stopped they tried to get the money and he was shot,” said Roos.

She said the man had parked off at a tearoom on Bartle Road when the incident happened.

Roos replying to concerned residents on Facebook said all CPF'S across Durban have been sitting in meetings with the Provincial Department Community Safety and Liaison.

“And we will all be working closely with our police stations, as well as with each other as CPF'S. Crime has escalated across Durban, this was echoed at these meetings, no area in Durban is not affected as these criminals doing hijackings, and armed robberies are travelling around looking for opportunities,” she said.

In another incident which took place on Wednesday, CCTV footage posted on the Facebook group Bulwer Safety & Urban Regeneration Forum show an eldery man being robbed by three men.

The post accompanying the video reads: " Robbery, Sea Cow Lake, Armed Robbery outside Solly Manjras, Sea Cowlake. Victim was followed after leaving a bank today. Cash taken.

In the footage an elderly man is seen alighting his white bakkie in a parking lot when another vehicle pulls up next to him.

Three men get out of the car and all approach the man and frisk him, they then get back onto their vehicle and speed off.

