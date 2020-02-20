DURBAN - A Durban man who had allegedly been followed from a bank was robbed in an incident caught on CCTV footage.
It was was one of two such incidents where unsuspecting people were apparently accosted shortly after visiting the bank in the city.
Police were yet to confirm both incidents to the Daily News but social media community crime pages point to the victims being followed from a gang of robbers.
In the latest incident Umbilo CPF chairperson, Heather Roos, said what was posted to be an attempted hijacking on the Amanzimtoti & Surrounds News alerts Facebook page had actually been an armed robbery.