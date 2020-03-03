WATCH: Newly-wed husband appears in court for oThongathi murder

Durban - The man accused of murdering oThongathi resident Roxanne Thanthoni appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where details of his short term marriage with her emerged. Denver Marimuthoo, 28, who was married to Thanthoni for just three months, appeared in court charged with her murder and theft of her car. During a brief appearance, Magistrate Roland Parsotham told Marimuthoo he was considered a flight risk. He would remain in custody until March 10 for bail consideration. During that time the State would check if he had previous convictions or pending cases against him.

Denver Marimuthoo, 28, who was married to oThongathi resident Roxanne Thanthoni for just three months, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with her murder and theft of her car. Video Anelisa Kubheka.

Prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu said the State would oppose bail being granted to Marimuthoo.

Thanthoni, 31, died after being stabbed several times, allegedly by Marimuthoo, in oThongathi after an argument on Sunday morning. Marimuthoo allegedly went on the run and was arrested later at his parents' home in Stanger.

Meanwhile, Thanthoni was remembered by family and friends as strong, compassionate, warm and endearing. Nagammah Munien, area councillor in Flamingo Heights, oThongathi described Thanthoni as “a gem of a person”. Munien, who is related to Thanthoni’s mother, said while her father was coping with his loss, her mother was not.

“The mom is devastated, especially having spoken to her on the morning she died. She spoke to her mother on the phone at 6.30am and an hour later they learnt of her death,” he said.

Those closest to Thanthoni described her as a shining light, always positive and in the workplace she was a leader who looked out for those she worked with.

For the past eight years she had worked at Rewardsco, a contact centre in uMhlanga, where she was a junior manager in the digital sales division. She held the highest level in the position having exceeded all expectations by hitting all targets in a 12-month period.

Her manager, Treshen Clarman, who she had worked with for four years described her as a great influence in the workplace. “She was always concerned about other people. She was strong, a leader.”

Speaking on behalf of Rewardsco, sales director Dylan Koen said: “The Rewardsco family is deeply hurt and saddened by the passing of Roxanne Thanthoni. That her death came so brutally at the hands of someone who was meant to give her sanctuary makes it that much more traumatic.

A memorial service was held for Thanthoni in oThongathi on Monday night and her funeral was held on Tuesday morning.

