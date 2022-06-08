WATCH: Nhlanhla Ngidi insists he has formed alliance with Nomusa Dube-Ncube to oust Zikalala

Durban - Despite a sharp denial from the lobby team of Nomusa Dube-Ncube, former KwaZulu-Natal government director-general, Nhlanhla Ngidi, insists that they have joined forces with the earlier ahead of the ANC’s provincial elective conference. Ngidi says as things stand, he will chair the new slate and Dube-Ncube will be his deputy provincial chairperson.

The new slate has Nameh Mogale as provincial secretary, Nomagugu Simelane, the current MEC for health in the province as deputy provincial secretary and Bongiwe Simelene (not related to Nomagugu) as provincial treasurer. WATCH: Wiseman Ngobese, a lobbyist of Nomusa Dube-Ncube who is gunning for the ANC KZN chairperson position against Sihle Zikalala says they are ready to talk other slates. However, that is on condition that Dube-Ncube remains the face of the campaign. @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/UDpyUZDhcy — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 7, 2022 In the past, Dube-Ncube who is the current MEC for Finance and provincial treasurer of the ANC, was the chairperson of the slate which had Peggy Nkonyeni, the MEC for Transport and Community Safety. The slate was first announced by the KZN ANC Women’s League in January this year, insisting that the time had come for the province to be led by a woman for the first time in its democratic history.

However, on Wednesday a new slate emerged showing that Dube-Ncube has been shafted in favour of Ngidi, a qualified lawyer who once served in the now-defunct Scorpions. The new slate is expected to take on the incumbent provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, who is also facing a challenge from businessman Sandile Zungu and from a faction called the Taliban which has Bheki Mtolo, the mayor of Kokstad, as its provincial secretary candidate. Speaking to the Daily News on Wednesday, Ngidi said he personally spoke to Dube-Ncube during a recent meeting and she agreed that they must join forces.

“My answer is there is (such a slate). I personally spoke to Nomusa Dube-Ncube and we both agreed to the line-up as it stands,” Ngidi said when asked to provide clarity on the matter after Dube-Ncube’s chief lobbyist, Wiseman Ngobese said there was no such thing. On Tuesday, while being part of the ANC delegation that visited former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, Ngobese said the slate was a product of misinformation aimed at confusing ANC branches who intend to support their candidate. “Yesterday I spoke to her (Dube-Ncube), and she said there is nothing like that. She is still contesting as chairperson and the slate has not been changed from what we have all agreed upon. Basically, Mr Nhlanhla Ngidi is not telling the truth on the matter, that’s all,” Ngobese said.

The provincial conference will be held from July 15 to 17 in a city and venue yet to be decided by the provincial executive committee. [email protected] Daily News