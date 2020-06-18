WATCH: Police crack down on West African ecstasy operation in Durban

Durban - A MAN believed to be a manufacturer of ecstasy tablets is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after being arrested in Morningside. The Hawks arrested the man after he allegedly sold undercover agents 300 ecstasy tablets for R10 000. The tablets had the Mercedes-Benz emblem engraved onto them. Police proceeded to a seven-apartment building in Windermere where the deal took place. This was one of several buildings the alleged dealer either owned or rented around Durban. According to a source, officers of various units conducted an undercover operation, which started about three months ago, targeting a West African syndicate manufacturing and distributing drugs in Kwazulu-Natal.

The source said the dealer was hands-on and manufactured, packaged and delivered the drugs himself.

Police crime intelligence claims they have dealt a blow to his supply of drugs throughout Durban.

Sources believed he was manufacturing ecstasy tablets called “Mercedes” and “Superman”.

Police at the scene claim he had supplied drugs to most communities, including KwaMashu and uMlazi. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the man had been charged with two counts of dealing in drugs.

On Wednesday, police drug teams also arrested a 26-year-old man in uMlazi for dealing in drugs. He was found in possession of about 100 ecstasy tablets.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the drugs were found hidden inside a room during the early morning raid. Cash suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales was also seized.

In June 2016, Independent Media reported that three Hillcrest teenagers suffered from convulsions and were hospitalised after swallowing designer drugs mixed by unscrupulous dealers.

In March 2016, three teenagers died in KwaMashu and several were hospitalised after taking a drug known as “Mercedes”.

It was reported that the teens had gone to a tavern in the township’s E-section before moving on to a “slaughterhouse” - a place where the youth gather to take drugs.

Daily News