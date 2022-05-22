WATCH: Shameless criminals rob Sherwood family during heavy rainfall

Durban - The torrential rainfall did not deter criminals from robbing a family in their home and hijacking another in Durban on Sunday. In Piedmont Road, Sherwood, CCTV cameras captured a gang of robbers holding up a family on Sunday morning.

The footage shows a car stopping outside the house. A woman is standing under her carport speaking to a man out of view from the CCTV. Three men alight from the car and grab hold of the man and walk him to the house. The robbers emerge from the house carrying an 85 inch flat screen TV. They load this into the back seat of the car. The driver remained in the car. One of the robbers opens the boot of the car. He is joined by another robber and they remove the TV from the car and place it on the ground.

They then place it in the back seat of the home owner’s car parked outside but when they fail to open the boot they decide to take the TV back into their getaway car. By then they lower the back seats to make the TV fit. The homeowner told IOL that he was digging a trench to divert the flow of water from outside his house with the help of his neighbour when the robbers arrived. His wife was looking on. “They forced us into the house and demanded my son, wife and neighbour sit on the floor. They pulled the TV off the wall. They demanded jewellery, the safe and other valuables.

“They ransacked the rooms and took whatever they wanted. They also took my Hyundai i20 car when they were leaving. We are in a state of shock but not physically harmed,” he said. The road has access control with a security guard. When the robbers left the community found the guard tied up on the pavement unharmed. Mayville police are investigating a case of house robbery.

In Palace Place, Bonela, a man was hijacked of his Toyota Corolla on Saturday night. A source said the electricity supply to the area was cut off temporarily due to the rain. The man had to get out of his car and manually open his driveway gate. While doing so he had a gun pointed at his head. The man who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday that he was in pain and recovering from a wound to his head. “I do not know where they came from. It was raining very hard. One of them hit me from behind with the gun. They took my car keys which also had a set of keys to my house.

