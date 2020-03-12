WATCH: Six government vehicles torched as violent protests continue to rock Ladysmith

Durban - Six vehicles belonging to the Department of Social Development were burnt in Pieters near Ladysmith on Wednesday night as violent protests by angry community members, demanding that the mayor resign, continued unabated.

It comes as schools and business were closed this week and were expected to remain closed for the rest of the week following the protests that also saw five trucks torched on Monday.

Wednesday night's protest came despite a high-level provincial meeting with the protesters that was led by Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Angry residents in Ladysmith have called for the removal of Alfred Duma Municipality mayor Vincent Madlala whom they accuse of corruption, crippling service delivery in the municipality, and being involved in ongoing taxi violence.

Picture: Supplied.





Just hours after Zikalala left the area, protests flared up when police came under fire at Centenary Road when they tried to stop protesters from closing off the area.

Video: Supplied.





Residents have been locked down in their homes and fear that matter will still become worse.

Water has been shut down due, leaving many residents without water while schools have closed their doors, until Monday, because of threats made.