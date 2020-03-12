WATCH: Six government vehicles torched as violent protests continue to rock Ladysmith
Durban - Six vehicles belonging to the Department of Social Development were burnt in Pieters near Ladysmith on Wednesday night as violent protests by angry community members, demanding that the mayor resign, continued unabated.
It comes as schools and business were closed this week and were expected to remain closed for the rest of the week following the protests that also saw five trucks torched on Monday.
Wednesday night's protest came despite a high-level provincial meeting with the protesters that was led by Premier Sihle Zikalala.
Angry residents in Ladysmith have called for the removal of Alfred Duma Municipality mayor Vincent Madlala whom they accuse of corruption, crippling service delivery in the municipality, and being involved in ongoing taxi violence.
Just hours after Zikalala left the area, protests flared up when police came under fire at Centenary Road when they tried to stop protesters from closing off the area.
Residents have been locked down in their homes and fear that matter will still become worse.
Water has been shut down due, leaving many residents without water while schools have closed their doors, until Monday, because of threats made.
Voice notes are circulating on social media warning people not to enter the city centre or face the wrath of protesters.
On Wednesday morning the following roads had been blocked: R103 To Harrismith, R103 to Colenso, Protea Drive, Acacaivale, multiple roads leaving Ezakheni, Pieters road, Centenary road, Umbulwane, Burford, St Chads, Peacetown and Hosland.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Zikalala said the allegations of corruption, nepotism and issues related to the water supply would be investigated.
Andile Hlatshwayo, the leader of Ubumbano Lokuthula, the organisation leading the protests, said they were disappointed with the engagements they had with Zikalala and other stakeholders.
It is believed that the meeting reached no conclusion as Hlatshwyo and community leaders staged a walkout. Hlatshwayo said there was nothing that they agreed upon with the provincial government.
“It’s time for the president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa to come and intervene in this matter,” said Hlatshwayo
Daily News