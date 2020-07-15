WATCH: Young Durban men who flashed R1m in cash on social media flee their homes

Durban - The two young men seen on a video holding a bag filled with wads of cash thought to be over R1 million have had to leave their home for their safety.

When the video, showing one of them biting into a thick roll of notes surfaced, it was said the two men, whose ages are not known, were from Lamontville, south of Durban. They had claimed in the widely circulated video they they had found the bag of money in a bush in the area.

The boys’ uncle, who spoke to the Daily News and did not want his name revealed, said the money belonged to him and he had “hustled” for the money.

He explained he gambled, did sport betting, and often won large sums of cash which he was saving to renovate the family’s home.

“The boys made the video but it's a lie that the money was found, that's my money that I have been saving. I got the money through schemes and sport betting. I also put money from my stokvel in that bag. My brother put the video up on his socials but soon took it down. However, another boy took that video and made it his status. That's how it started going viral,” he said.