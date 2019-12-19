Durban - Two Westville policemen who were captured on cellphone footage taking on a gang of armed robbers at a Post Office last month have been given special bravery awards.
Warrant Officer Robin Holmes and Warrant Officer Visser from Westville Police Station were honoured with a special award for bravery at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial SAPS awards, held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Wednesday night.
Holmes who has been a police officer for 29 years said the shoot-out on November 28 was all in a days work.
Speaking to television news station, eNCA, Holmes said that he has been faced with similar scenarios throughout his career and had to rely on "muscle memory" and his training.
He said that they were alerted to the robbery at the local Post Office by a member of the public who saw the robbery and drove to the police station nearby and alerted them.