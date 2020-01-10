Siyabonga Mthethwa, Xolani Shabalala, Lindokuhle Mthethwa, Siphesihle Lata and Sandile Stangoni received their awards during the NSC Awards Ceremony at the ICC on Wednesday.
Stangoni, 21, who is serving time for robbery, was the number one achiever in KZN prisons. He was arrested last year at his home in Wentworth.
Stangoni was excited about his award, saying he hoped his achievement would be an inspiration to other inmates.
“I am grateful to those who worked tirelessly to help us with our studies at the centre. I also worked hard and I was dedicated,” he said.