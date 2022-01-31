Widow accused of killing son for R1.5 million insurance payout to be sentenced after guilty plea

DURBAN - The widow of a Cato Ridge taxi boss will know her fate when she appears for sentencing in the murder case of her son in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday. Jane Ziningi Nzama, 49, is accused of killing her 20-year-old son, Asanda Nzama, in order to claim from insurance, where she stood to gain R1.5 million.

Her co-accused, Mthokoziseni Majozi, 49, and Simphiwe Silangwe, 29, appeared with her for bail application at the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court last month. All three are charged with murder and fraud, but Majozi faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Nzama pleaded guilty to all charges, while the two men pleaded not guilty.

In the bail application, prosecutor Ian Meyiwa read the investigating officer’s affidavit, which revealed that Silangwe pretended to be Asanda when he reportedly took out a million rand life insurance policy a month before the murder. Forensic investigations also discovered that Silangwe, who lives in Pietermaritzburg, was in the vicinity of the crime scene a night before Asanda was killed. “When the first premium had to be deducted by the insurance company, it could not go through. But a day before Asanda’s murder, Silangwe allegedly made arrangements with 1Life Insurance to pay the premium in cash. The money was deposited at Pep,” the affidavit read.

Investigation showed that in one of the insurance policy’s taken for Asanda, his mother was a beneficiary and had also allegedly taken out a policy in his name, only a month before he died. “Nzama was denied from making a claim on the phone on the basis of alleged fraud. She also took out other policies for her son a month before he was murdered. Nzama was paid R49 000 from Old Mutual, R15 750 from FNB, and R26 995 from Finrite, while Icebolethu made funeral arrangements,” read the affidavit. Further to this, Nzama admitted to being in a relationship with Majozi, who was said to have not gotten along with the deceased.

“Majozi allegedly took out a R20 000 funeral cover for Asanda, who he claimed to be his nephew. He did not get along with Asanda, as he was annoyed that Majozi would come over to Nzama’s home. Majozi had only paid for one insurance premium before claiming from the policy. Because the deceased was killed, the insurance company paid R40 000 towards the funeral, which is normal,” the affidavit read. The prosecution claimed that the three suspects had taken out insurance policies for people who might be in danger of being killed should they be granted bail. Nzama and her co-accused were also alleged to be involved in the killing of her husband, “who was killed in the same way as Asanda”.