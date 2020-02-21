This warning came from police on Thursday after two men were targeted in successive days soon after walking out of banks. The first incident, which was captured on CCTV camera, took place at Solly Manjra Caterers in Sea Cow Lake on Wednesday.
The footage was posted on the Facebook group Bulwer Safety & Urban Regeneration Forum and shows an elderly man being robbed by three men.
The post accompanying the video states that the man was followed to the caterers after leaving a bank. According to police, who were sent the video, they had received no report of the incident.
However, Solly Manjras confirmed the CCTV footage was theirs and that the incident had taken place in their parking lot. A source close to the case said the man being robbed in the video was a well-known business owner in the Newlands area. “He had been to Standard Bank at Springfield Park, where he withdrew money for his business.