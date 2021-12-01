Woman drops bag with R32 000 worth of dagga and runs back to eSwatini

SANDF 121 SA Infantry Battalion operational communication officer Captain Letlhogonolo Mashego said together they arrested a man they found in possession of a bag of dagga during multidisciplinary roadblocks on the N2 Mavalane Road near the Pongola town.

DURBAN - The SA Police Service (SAPS) and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) partnership continues to reap benefits in deterring crime in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The dagga in a black bag weighing 6.57kg at a street estimated value of R19 710 was confiscated,” Mashego said.

He said in another incident, two suspicious men carrying a blue plastic bag were spotted in Pongola town. Military personnel followed the men on foot and stopped them before they fled. When questioned, the men claimed they were going to Empangeni.

“Military personnel on patrol asked them to open the plastic bag to see what they were carrying, only to find out that there was dagga inside, weighing 3.59kgs and estimated at a street value of R10 770,” Mashego said.