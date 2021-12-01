Woman drops bag with R32 000 worth of dagga and runs back to eSwatini
DURBAN - The SA Police Service (SAPS) and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) partnership continues to reap benefits in deterring crime in KwaZulu-Natal.
SANDF 121 SA Infantry Battalion operational communication officer Captain Letlhogonolo Mashego said together they arrested a man they found in possession of a bag of dagga during multidisciplinary roadblocks on the N2 Mavalane Road near the Pongola town.
“The dagga in a black bag weighing 6.57kg at a street estimated value of R19 710 was confiscated,” Mashego said.
He said in another incident, two suspicious men carrying a blue plastic bag were spotted in Pongola town. Military personnel followed the men on foot and stopped them before they fled. When questioned, the men claimed they were going to Empangeni.
“Military personnel on patrol asked them to open the plastic bag to see what they were carrying, only to find out that there was dagga inside, weighing 3.59kgs and estimated at a street value of R10 770,” Mashego said.
He said the suspects were apprehended and taken to Pongola police station.
Mashego added that in a third incident, while the battalion was doing patrols near Belgrade along the eSwatini and South African border, a woman carrying plastic bags approached, and as soon as she saw the soldiers, she dropped the bag and ran back towards eSwatini.
“The soldiers went to verify what was inside the plastic bags and found dagga, 12 transparent plastics weighing 10.98 kilograms at a street estimated value of R32 940. The SA Military Police took the dagga to Pongola police station,” Mashego said.
