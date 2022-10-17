Women found dead in Isipingo, one had wound to temple, other strangulation marks

Durban — Police are investigating charges of murder after two women were found dead in Isipingo on Sunday evening. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that at 7.15pm, Isipingo police were called to a scene where two bodies of women were found on Mahes Road.

“On arrival, they were shown two bodies of women, one had a wound on the temple whilst the other had strangulation marks,” Gwala said. She said charges of murder were opened. “We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Gwala added.

In a voice note circulating on social media, a man is heard saying that he believed the two women had been raped and killed because they were naked and injured, but from the way they were found it appeared that they were attacked elsewhere, as the two bodies were found one on top of the other. Also in a screenshot circulating on social media, one of the women can be seen face down, legs straight, while the other is placed on top of her, flat on her back, with her legs over the first woman. According to other information, also circulating on social media, it is believed that the women are related, an aunt and a niece from Wentworth.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development said that the bodies were found naked and abandoned at Jeena’s Warehouse parking lot. The bodies had visible injuries, and according to the department, it is believed the women did not live far from the crime scene. Daily News