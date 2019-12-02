GOGO of the Year 2018 winner, Thokozile Hlongwane (centre) from KwaNyuswa, with runners up Sebenzile Magwaza (left) from KwaNyuswa and Busisiwe Gwamanda (right) from Molweni at the Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust’s 2018 event. Rebekka Stredwick

Durban - WHEN Cwengi Myeni retired from professional nursing in 2006 after serving 30 years, her plan was to have a quiet time at home, but she could no longer ignore what was happening around her as numerous people were dying of HIV and Aids-related illnesses. Grannies were nursing their terminally ill daughters and many were being left with the burden of raising the grandchildren orphaned by the pandemic.

“The grannies were confused, and without the training and the support, the situation was getting worse. There were many funerals at the same time. Neighbours would not know which funeral to attend,” she said, speaking ahead of World Aids Day on Sunday.

Myeni started the Gogo (Granny) Support Groups programme to train the grannies to help break down stigma by counselling people to keep fit and healthy, get tested, regularly take their medication, and discuss sexual and reproductive health with their younger family members, some of whom are orphans of Aids.

Myeni, the Granny Support Groups Co-ordinator, said they had come a long way in the fight against Aids and understanding the pandemic.