Young pitbull sniffs out Mozambique spitting cobra hiding in fireplace

Durban — A young pitbull sniffed out a Mozambique spitting cobra that was hiding in an outdoor fireplace on Monday. Snake catcher Nick Evans said that there have been plenty of Mozambique spitting cobras around of late but only a few have been youngsters.

“Most that I have been capturing are adults, mostly males, searching for females,” Evans said. He said that the young pitbull sniffed out an mfezi (Mozambique spitting cobra) of about 50cm that was hiding in an outdoor fireplace. “It was not happy to see me. I was amazed and pleased the dog hadn’t been spat at,” Evans said.

“Seeing one this size gave me the opportunity to use my African Snakebite Institute mini tong; easier and quicker than scooping it up with a hook. Useful little tool.” Nick Evans said the snake was not happy to see him but he was amazed and pleased that the dog had not been spat at by the Mozambique spitting cobra. The snake was placed inside the African Snakebite Institute tube. Picture: Nick Evans Evans said he put the snake at the entrance of his African Snakebite Institute tube, the snake went in and he closed it. He described the capture as “easy”.

