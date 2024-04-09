KZN department hails arrest of 9 522 suspects and recovery of 258 firearms in March

Durban — Efforts to eradicate drugs and other illegal substances have been intensified. That was according to KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka, who was reacting to a police report on the arrest of more than 9 500 suspects and recovery of 258 firearms during March operations in the province.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in the province arrested 9 522 suspects for various crimes and recovered 258 firearms, including 17 rifles, during Operation Shanela and other targeted operations in March. Netshiunda said 167 suspected murderers and 137 attempted murder suspects were among the 3 156 suspects who were arrested for contact crimes. In cases of robbery, inclusive of house robbery, business robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances and carjacking, 148 suspects were arrested.

Netshiunda said that those who prey on women and children were also traced, and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit detectives ensured that 243 suspected rapists were removed from society. “Still, on contact crimes, 42 suspects were arrested for sexual assault, (and) 1 535 more suspects were nabbed for allegedly assaulting others with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Netshiunda said. On property-related crimes, Netshiunda said 230 suspects were cornered and brought to book for burglaries at residential premises; 65 suspects were arrested for business burglaries and 30 more suspects were busted for their alleged involvement in cases of stock theft. Thirty-two suspects were arrested for a string of theft of motor vehicles and theft from motor vehicles.

“The fight against the proliferation of drugs and the abuse of liquor was intensified and during the operations, 1 380 suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes. Four hundred and forty-five people were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor, 426 people were also arrested for driving under the influence of liquor and a further 73 people were nabbed for drinking in a public place,” Netshiunda said. He said that along with the 258 firearms, police also recovered almost 3 000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres of firearms. Four hundred and sixty-three knives and 22 machetes were also recovered during the province-wide operations. Hlomuka said: “We have intensified our efforts to eradicate drugs and other illegal substances in our communities. These targeted operations are immensely helpful. We are concerned as a government about the number of drugs that are on our streets. Our youth are the main victims; we have a duty to arrest these drug pedlars before they lure our innocent youth into the shadowy world of drug dependency.”