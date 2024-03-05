KZN Health MEC reiterates importance of hygiene as pink eye cases climb

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, has reiterated the importance of good personal hygiene and medical treatment as the number of pink eye cases jumped to over a 1 000 in the province Simelane made the call on Tuesday morning while providing an update on the pink eye outbreak.

She said KZN continued to observe a cumulative increase in cases around the eThekwini District, with a few cases recorded in Ugu District. “We can confirm that on Sunday, March 3, 2024, the province had a total of 1 044 cases of pink eye. At least 1 040 were from eThekwini, and 4 were from Ugu District,” Simelane said. The figures have been growing as follows:

February 29 = 161 cumulative

March 1 = 808 cumulative (607 new cases)

March 2 = 958 cumulative (150 new cases)

March 3 = 1 044 (86 new cases) “We continue to urge the public to avoid pink eye infection by practising good personal hygiene, such as regular hand-washing, and avoiding the sharing of face cloths, eye cosmetics or pillows,” Simelane said. “Health education is ongoing in the waiting areas in our facilities on hand hygiene and eye care. The department is also providing ongoing information, education and communications material using various media platforms to spread awareness about pink eye. This includes what it is, how it can be prevented, and where to seek help. “We continue to advise those who have symptoms of pink eye to consult a clinic or visit a doctor as soon as possible,” Simelane added.

Meanwhile, four months before pink eye cases were confirmed in KZN, the World Health Organization (WHO), on its Facebook page, shared a poster about how conjunctivitis spreads. Over the weekend, the KZN Health Department revealed that at least 161 cases of pink eye were confirmed in various parts of the eThekwini District, since February 26. The cases were recorded at Clairwood Hospital (55), KZN Children’s Hospital (50); Cato Manor Community Health Centre (39); McCord Hospital (15) and Halley Stott Clinic (2). According to the WHO poster, pink eye is an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball, and causes the whites of the eyes to appear reddish or pink.

How does pink eye spread? Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, then touching your eyes before washing them. Respiratory droplets through coughing and sneezing. Touching an object or surface with germs on it, then touching your eyes before washing them. How does conjunctivitis spread? Poster: World Health Organization More information on pink eye: Pink eye is an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball. This membrane is called the conjunctiva.

When small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated, they're more visible. This is what causes the whites of the eyes to appear reddish or pink. Pink eye is also called conjunctivitis.

Pink eye is most often caused by a viral infection, also known as viral conjunctivitis, which is highly contagious.

It can also be caused by a bacterial infection, an allergic reaction or — in babies — an incompletely opened tear duct.

Though pink eye can be irritating, it rarely affects your vision.

Treatment can help ease the discomfort of pink eye.

Because pink eye can be contagious, getting an early diagnosis and taking certain precautions can help limit its spread. What causes pink eye:

Viruses.

Bacteria.

Allergens.

A chemical splash in the eye.

A foreign object in the eye.

In newborns, a blocked tear duct.

Contact lens use.

Fungi.

Certain diseases. How to prevent pink eye: Don’t touch your eyes with your hands.

Wash your hands often.

Use a clean towel and wash cloth daily.

Don't share towels or wash cloths.

Change your pillowcases often.

Throw away old eye cosmetics, such as mascara.

Don't share eye cosmetics or personal eye care items.

Schools should allow infected children to remain in school once any therapy is implemented, except when viral or bacterial conjunctivitis is accompanied by systemic signs of illness.

Infected students should refrain from attending school if they are unable to avoid close contact with other students. Simelane said a few basic hygienic practices can help contain the spread of pink eye. “Now that we have confirmed cases of pink eye in eThekwini District, we are urging those who have its symptoms not to sit at home, but to visit their nearest clinic. During the era of Covid-19, we developed a number of habits that promoted good hygiene, such as regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitiser. Those are some of the things we need to re-orient ourselves with,” Simelane said.