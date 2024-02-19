KZN police hailed for taking down six suspects

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka has commended law enforcement after successful intelligence-driven weekend operations which resulted in the deaths of six wanted criminals. Hlomuka commended law enforcement following the successful execution of two separate intelligence-driven operations where six wanted suspects were fatally wounded during separate shoot-out incidents at Inanda and Verulam.

In one incident on Saturday, February 17, police received intelligence information that four suspects who were believed to be behind the murder of a 48-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter at Emachobeni, were en route to perform a cleansing ritual at Mpophomeni. Law enforcement officers intercepted the wanted criminals in the Eskebheni area in uMzinyathi, Inanda. The suspects opened fire and police retaliated, killing all four suspects. Three firearms were recovered in the possession of the suspects. In the second incident in Verulam, an integrated intelligence-driven operation intercepted suspects who were wanted in connection with a string of inter-provincial cash-in-transit robberies, house robberies and farm attacks.

A shoot-out ensued and two suspects were shot dead and a third managed to evade law enforcement officers. A firearm was recovered in the possession of one of the suspects. “We commend members of law enforcement for their relentless dedication to the course of eradicating crime. This sends a clear message to all criminals that any lawlessness will not be tolerated in our province,” Hlomuka said. He also applauded community members for providing police with credible intelligence information.

“Community participation is critical in our endeavour to create safer living conditions for all our communities. Community safety is our collective responsibility. We all have an important part to play as we strengthen our war against crime. We are closing ranks and reclaiming our streets and neighbourhoods from criminals,” Hlomuka added. He assured people of the province that Operation Shanela was yielding positive results in the prevention and combating of criminality. “The eradication of crime remains one of the apex priorities of the sixth administration. We are continuing to plan, co-ordinate and execute integrated intelligence-driven operations in all corners of the province.

"We appreciate the positive spirit displayed by all law enforcement agencies, community crime-fighting structures and private security companies. In January more than 10 000 criminals were arrested for crimes such as murder, rape, and business robberies. We are indeed turning the tide against criminal activity in our province," Hlomuka said.